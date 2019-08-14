Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Comparing side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.56 N/A -1.76 0.00 Novavax Inc. 14 3.53 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Novavax Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 272.67%. Novavax Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.35 consensus price target and a -68.60% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Novavax Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 30.7% of Novavax Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has stronger performance than Novavax Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Novavax Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.