Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 5 24.71 N/A -1.61 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 while its Quick Ratio is 26. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 226.98% for Aptinyx Inc. with average target price of $12. On the other hand, Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 20.30% and its average target price is $16. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.