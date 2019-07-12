Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|6
|25.52
|N/A
|-1.61
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-35.7%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Current Ratio is 26. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 214.14% at a $12 average price target. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 79.06% and its average price target is $26. The data provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Aptinyx Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 73.1%. Insiders owned 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|-2.61%
|-5.09%
|-33.03%
|-85.59%
|0%
|-77.45%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.87%
|-11.22%
|-13.95%
|-24.22%
|0%
|-46.21%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.
Summary
Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.