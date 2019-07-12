Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Contrasting side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.52 N/A -1.61 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Current Ratio is 26. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential is 214.14% at a $12 average price target. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 79.06% and its average price target is $26. The data provided earlier shows that Aptinyx Inc. appears more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 73.1%. Insiders owned 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.