Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aptinyx Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.50% -35.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Aptinyx Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Aptinyx Inc. currently has an average price target of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 223.38%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. Based on the data given earlier, Aptinyx Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aptinyx Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Aptinyx Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptinyx Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Aptinyx Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.