Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.65 N/A -1.61 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.68 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 2.5 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aptinyx Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 214.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than ImmuCell Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ImmuCell Corporation beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.