Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparing side by side

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 35.47 N/A -1.76 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 22 494.20 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. On the competitive side is, Homology Medicines Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aptinyx Inc. has an average price target of $12, and a 200.00% upside potential. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 46.48%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Homology Medicines Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.