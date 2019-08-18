Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Comparison side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.56 N/A -1.76 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 23.4 while its Current Ratio is 23.4. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 272.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.5% and 51.6% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.