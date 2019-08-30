Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Contrasting side by side

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.85 N/A -1.76 0.00 Epizyme Inc. 13 49.14 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Epizyme Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptinyx Inc. and Epizyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 23.4 and 23.4. Competitively, Epizyme Inc. has 12.5 and 12.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Epizyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 268.92%. Competitively the consensus target price of Epizyme Inc. is $21.5, which is potential 60.21% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Epizyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 94.5%. 1% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.