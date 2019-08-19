Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 28.56 N/A -1.76 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.56 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aptinyx Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Aptinyx Inc. has a 272.67% upside potential and an average target price of $12. Competitively the consensus target price of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 59.22% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.