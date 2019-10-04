Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptinyx Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aptinyx Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 428,611,898.02% -37.5% -35.9% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 372,667,614.76% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 while its Quick Ratio is 23.4. On the competitive side is, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a 113.41% upside potential and an average price target of $7. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 454.02% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.