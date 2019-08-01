Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Since Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 25.05 N/A -1.61 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptinyx Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 222.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 127.64% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.