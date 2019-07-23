Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Comparison side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 5 24.04 N/A -1.61 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.66 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Aptinyx Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has an average price target of $12, and a 236.13% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Comparatively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.