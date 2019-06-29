Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 7 22.42 N/A -1.61 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 47.88 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptinyx Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

26 and 26 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Aptinyx Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 259.28% and an $12 consensus target price. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $25.88, with potential upside of 20.37%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 60.7% respectively. 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 43.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.