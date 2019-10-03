Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 0.00 15.13M -1.76 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptinyx Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptinyx Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 429,622,057.53% -37.5% -35.9% Biofrontera AG 72,765,957.45% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 114.07% for Aptinyx Inc. with consensus price target of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptinyx Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 2.04%. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.