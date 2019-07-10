Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.37 N/A -1.61 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptinyx Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptinyx Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 26 and 26 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 217.46%. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -6.30% and its average price target is $25. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.