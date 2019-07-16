Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Contrasting side by side

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.65 N/A -1.61 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 26.39 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptinyx Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Quick Ratio stands at 26. The Current Ratio of rival Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 12.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.7. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Aptinyx Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aptinyx Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, and a 214.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptinyx Inc. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 44.6% respectively. About 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -0.42% -36.02% -38.82% -48.82% -64.21% -37.86%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. was more bearish than Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.