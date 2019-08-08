Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 4 23.97 N/A -1.76 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aptinyx Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 237.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.