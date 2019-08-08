Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aptinyx Inc.
|4
|23.97
|N/A
|-1.76
|0.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
Demonstrates Aptinyx Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-37.5%
|-35.9%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
23.4 and 23.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. Its rival Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 29.4 and 29.4 respectively. Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptinyx Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Aptinyx Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, with potential upside of 237.08%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.54%
|3.05%
|-2.36%
|-29.81%
|-83.09%
|-77.51%
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptinyx Inc.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
