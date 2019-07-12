Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx Inc. 6 25.21 N/A -1.61 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptinyx Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptinyx Inc. is 26 while its Quick Ratio stands at 26. The Current Ratio of rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Aptinyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aptinyx Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Aptinyx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 217.88% and an $12 average price target. Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 802.26%. The results provided earlier shows that Aileron Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aptinyx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares and 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares. Aptinyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has 53.57% stronger performance.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.