Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Analysts See $-0.52 EPS; Saturna Capital Increased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding

Analysts expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $1.31 EPS change or 71.58% from last quarter’s $-1.83 EPS. After having $-0.50 EPS previously, Aptinyx Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. It closed at $3.67 lastly. It is down 83.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.09% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp increased Celgene (CELG) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp acquired 4,050 shares as Celgene (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 205,789 shares with $19.41M value, up from 201,739 last quarter. Celgene now has $66.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 3.91M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS CHANGES TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – Parkinson’s Institute and Clinical Center Collaborates With Denali Therapeutics to Explore New Endpoints for Clinical Studies; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – Celgene 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $123.55 million. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc.

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 5,000 shares to 501,179 valued at $43.70 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 320,000 shares and now owns 32,183 shares. Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) was reduced too.

