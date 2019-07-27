Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -2.39 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 18 14.58 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 2.8 and 2.7. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zymeworks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Zymeworks Inc.’s consensus target price is $34, while its potential upside is 40.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zymeworks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.