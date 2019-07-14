Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -2.39 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 160.57 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.9% and 72.4%. About 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.