Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

We are comparing Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.10 N/A -2.19 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

3.2 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 60.3%. Insiders held 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.