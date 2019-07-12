Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.45 N/A -2.39 0.00 Savara Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Savara Inc. 0.00% -57.2% -41.5%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Savara Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.6 and 15.6 respectively. Savara Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.9% and 49.5%. Insiders held 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Savara Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Savara Inc. 2.91% 24.42% 57.96% 3.95% 19.56% 49.41%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -37.8% weaker performance while Savara Inc. has 49.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Savara Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.