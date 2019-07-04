Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -2.39 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 576.95 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Orchard Therapeutics plc is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.