Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Since Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.46 N/A -2.39 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.9% -65.8%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.9% and 95.8%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% -11.16% 32.46% 27.88% -3.65% 57.67%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -37.8% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 57.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.