Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.15 N/A -2.19 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $96, which is potential 76.76% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.