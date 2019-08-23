Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -2.19 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 100.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.