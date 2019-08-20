Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.34 N/A -2.19 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 47.68 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s potential upside is 206.42% and its consensus price target is $38.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 31.4% respectively. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Cellectis S.A. has weaker performance than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.