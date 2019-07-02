Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.48 N/A -2.39 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 47.52 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -99.2% -58.6% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Alector Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Alector Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Alector Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 37.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.7% of Alector Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -4.82% -4.24% -55.37% -76.49% -84.1% -37.8% Alector Inc. 7.27% -11.58% 19.62% 0% 0% 21.28%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -37.8% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 21.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.