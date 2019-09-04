Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparing side by side

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -2.19 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.