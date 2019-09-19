Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Comparing side by side

Since Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.13 N/A -2.19 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 176.55 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Vaccinex Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Vaccinex Inc. has 26.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.