Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparison side by side

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.14 N/A -2.19 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Unity Biotechnology Inc. which has a 13.7 Current Ratio and a 13.7 Quick Ratio. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average target price of $21, with potential upside of 212.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 72.8%. About 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.