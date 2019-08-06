Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Comparison side by side

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.57 N/A -2.19 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 71.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.