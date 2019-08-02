Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Contrasting side by side

Since Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.63 N/A -2.19 0.00 Personalis Inc. 23 9.91 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9. Competitively, Personalis Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.