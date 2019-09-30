Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) Comparing side by side

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00 Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,457,469,621.16% -122.3% -65.4% Omeros Corporation 232,100,750.27% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9. Competitively, Omeros Corporation has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Omeros Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Omeros Corporation is $26, which is potential 58.54% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares and 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Omeros Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Omeros Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. beats Omeros Corporation on 6 of the 11 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.