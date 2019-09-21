Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -2.19 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.94 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.3 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 163.74% and its consensus price target is $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47% and 83.4%. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.