Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Comparing side by side

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.61 N/A -2.19 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 9.19 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 3.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $114.64 consensus price target and a 49.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 0% respectively. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.5%. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.