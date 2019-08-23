Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Comparison side by side

Both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.31 N/A -2.19 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 30 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Array BioPharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Array BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Array BioPharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $39.2 average price target and a -18.08% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Array BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.