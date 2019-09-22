Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparing side by side

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.17 N/A -2.19 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.33 N/A 0.10 39.39

In table 1 we can see Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 119.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 55.1% respectively. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.