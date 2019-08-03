Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.61 N/A -2.19 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 48.5% respectively. About 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.