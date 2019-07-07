AptarGroup Inc. (ATR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Since AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) are part of the Packaging & Containers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup Inc. 107 2.81 N/A 2.96 38.23 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 13 0.70 N/A 0.78 17.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AptarGroup Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company. Graphic Packaging Holding Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AptarGroup Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AptarGroup Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AptarGroup Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5.9% Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0.00% 15% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

AptarGroup Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

AptarGroup Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. AptarGroup Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Analyst Ratings

AptarGroup Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Graphic Packaging Holding Company 0 1 0 2.00

AptarGroup Inc.’s downside potential is -7.71% at a $115 average target price. On the other hand, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s potential downside is -8.90% and its average target price is $13. Based on the data given earlier, AptarGroup Inc. is looking more favorable than Graphic Packaging Holding Company, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AptarGroup Inc. and Graphic Packaging Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are AptarGroup Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Graphic Packaging Holding Company has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AptarGroup Inc. -0.66% 3.05% 10.16% 8.58% 21.28% 20.38% Graphic Packaging Holding Company -0.81% 2.36% 6.33% 15.36% -5.42% 26.32%

For the past year AptarGroup Inc. has weaker performance than Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors AptarGroup Inc. beats Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets. It also manufactures corrugated medium; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK and CRB, as well as other grades of paperboard that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.