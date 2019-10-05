AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) EPS Estimated At $0.95; 3 Analysts Covering Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 4.04% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. ATR’s profit would be $61.03 million giving it 30.88 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, AptarGroup, Inc.’s analysts see -17.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 160,071 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C

Among 4 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Skyworks Solutions has $11000 highest and $7500 lowest target. $86.60’s average target is 7.39% above currents $80.64 stock price. Skyworks Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SWKS in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8. See Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $94.0000 Initiates Coverage On

08/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $75.0000 80.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $110.0000 95.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $99.0000 90.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $81.0000 90.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. It has a 35.49 P/E ratio. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold AptarGroup, Inc. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W invested in 72,225 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,019 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Blair William & Il has 29,879 shares. State Street stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Mesirow Financial Invest owns 9,940 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Ser Automobile Association holds 9,688 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 11,935 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Btim stated it has 881,822 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd stated it has 9,420 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 5,000 were reported by Cap Fund Management. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 0.56% or 35,360 shares.

The stock increased 4.37% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 1.84 million shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.52 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 15.35 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 134.95 million shares or 0.10% less from 135.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Incorporated owns 3,951 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 937,520 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Invs has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 94,200 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Llc. Fosun Interest holds 6,000 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 3,905 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,142 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 86,883 were accumulated by Mirae Asset. Kempner Cap Mngmt invested 1.97% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 109,606 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment reported 421 shares. Alliancebernstein L P owns 0.02% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 331,921 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 267,114 shares.

