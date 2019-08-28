AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Comparing side by side

AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) have been rivals in the Packaging & Containers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup Inc. 114 2.74 N/A 2.96 40.86 Sonoco Products Company 61 1.03 N/A 3.05 19.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AptarGroup Inc. and Sonoco Products Company. Sonoco Products Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AptarGroup Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. AptarGroup Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AptarGroup Inc. and Sonoco Products Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5.9% Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.74 beta means AptarGroup Inc.’s volatility is 26.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sonoco Products Company has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AptarGroup Inc. are 2.1 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Sonoco Products Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. AptarGroup Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sonoco Products Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for AptarGroup Inc. and Sonoco Products Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00

AptarGroup Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.47% and an $118.5 average target price. Meanwhile, Sonoco Products Company’s average target price is $59, while its potential upside is 5.08%. The data provided earlier shows that Sonoco Products Company appears more favorable than AptarGroup Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AptarGroup Inc. and Sonoco Products Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 77%. Insiders owned 0.6% of AptarGroup Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Sonoco Products Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AptarGroup Inc. -1.84% -2.62% 7.28% 23.54% 18.07% 28.65% Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99%

For the past year AptarGroup Inc. was more bullish than Sonoco Products Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors AptarGroup Inc. beats Sonoco Products Company.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.