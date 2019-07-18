Aptargroup Com (ATR) Stake Maintained by Williams Jones & Associates Llc; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.24 Million as Shares Rose

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc Com (ATR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 23,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,981 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.70M, up from 556,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $124.13. About 95,718 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,759 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 33,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 5.41 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment

