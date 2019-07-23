Aptargroup (ATR) to pay $0.36 on Aug 21, 2019; Camden Property Trust (CPT) Sentiment Is 1.64

Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) is expected to pay $0.36 on Aug 21, 2019. (NYSE:ATR) shareholders before Jul 30, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Aptargroup Inc’s current price of $123.16 translates into 0.29% yield. Aptargroup Inc’s dividend has Jul 31, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.16. About 147,082 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution

Camden Property Trust (CPT) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 174 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 106 sold and trimmed holdings in Camden Property Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 86.50 million shares, up from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Camden Property Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 87 Increased: 123 New Position: 51.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company has market cap of $7.78 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. It has a 40.47 P/E ratio. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $105.59. About 469,768 shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Ecb’s Changes To Covered Bond Haircuts Will Increase Cpt Issuers’ Repo Funding Costs; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.21 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 65.42 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 6.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.19 per share. CPT’s profit will be $122.78 million for 20.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.10% EPS growth.

