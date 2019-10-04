Aptargroup (ATR) Stock Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Position by $44.05 Million; Avon Products (AVP) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Decreased Holding by $783,600 as Share Price Rose

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 355,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 6.09 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757.10 million, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $115.73. About 8,005 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company analyzed 261,200 shares as the company's stock rose 34.92% . The institutional investor held 372,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45M, down from 633,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.325. About 409,269 shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 168.99% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on November, 7. AVP’s profit will be $8.66M for 54.06 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 53,155 shares to 286,521 shares, valued at $14.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

