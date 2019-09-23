Aptargroup (ATR) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Holding; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Cut Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) Stake by $471,975 as Share Value Rose

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 18,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 50,716 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, down from 69,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 528,359 shares traded or 99.69% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NVMI) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 18,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.66 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 49,083 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q Adj EPS $0.54; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q EPS $0.30-EPS $0.40

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 16,645 shares to 81,986 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 32,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Com has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 34,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 68,646 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt has invested 0.11% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). The New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt New York has invested 0.08% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Sei Invs accumulated 0.05% or 117,030 shares. Smithfield reported 3,208 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt owns 1,950 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 37,144 shares. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 2,265 shares. Carroll Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 6,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co has 11 shares. Mawer Investment invested in 0.71% or 882,419 shares.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.84M for 31.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 33.97 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.85, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold NVMI shares while 10 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 11.64 million shares or 11.91% more from 10.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Renaissance Techs Limited Company invested in 2.09 million shares. Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Co invested in 1,330 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Tower Research Cap (Trc) reported 888 shares stake. Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.05% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Eagle Global Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Pdts Prns Llc reported 0.05% stake. Oppenheimer And Co Inc accumulated 111,270 shares. Bamco Ny reported 0.03% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) for 12,362 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 11,674 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 304,469 shares to 6.42M shares, valued at $122.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,250 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).