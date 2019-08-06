Aptargroup (ATR) Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Cut Its Holding by $374,180; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Holding Has Boosted by Harris Associates L P

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 3,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 207,694 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.10 million, down from 211,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.72. About 335,377 shares traded or 27.87% up from the average. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 349,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 42.24 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.94 million, up from 41.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 92.58M shares traded or 88.10% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 15/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Oil-Cranking Wyoming Play; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13M and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares to 230,157 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Broderick Brian C has invested 2.83% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Principal Group Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Pnc Fincl Serv Gp invested in 9,471 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,426 are owned by Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.65M are owned by Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Company. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% or 687,890 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) or 2,535 shares. Howard Capital stated it has 115,810 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Brinker Inc reported 6,559 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 1.28% or 111,448 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 16,051 shares. Lpl Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 92,807 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 204 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AptarGroup, Inc.’s (NYSE:ATR) 1.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews holds 0% or 54,899 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 1,000 shares. Columbia Pacific Llc holds 60,003 shares. Moreover, Capstone Advsr has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 20,000 shares. The -based Carlyle Group Ltd Partnership has invested 25.79% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 29,200 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd reported 615,714 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr reported 38,053 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 277,656 shares. Intl Inc reported 2.08 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Management accumulated 112,642 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 114,691 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Communications Ca has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 37,400 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 3.77% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Bought Chesapeake Energy At $2.90 – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “At Less Than $2 a Share, These Oil Stocks Could Have Explosive Upside (but Also Risk Imploding) – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Chesapeake Energyâ€™s Q1 Results Give It the Fuel to Maintain Its Red-Hot Run in 2019? – Motley Fool” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy: Getting Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Hot Penny Stocks That Could See Outsized Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. 568,424 Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) shares with value of $1.85 million were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C.. 50,000 shares were bought by Lawler Robert D., worth $100,995 on Friday, May 24. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24.