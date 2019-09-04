Aptargroup (ATR) Share Value Rose While Kwmg Has Trimmed Stake; Marathon Asset Management Llp Cut Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 21,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 24,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 45,757 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR)

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 2,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 50,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.51 million, down from 52,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $9.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1112.59. About 55,897 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 3.54% or 85,222 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd invested 1.2% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 61,794 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Company. Aperio Limited invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Daiwa Sb Invests Limited holds 0.02% or 110 shares. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co stated it has 2,563 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Kirr Marbach And Ltd Liability Co In reported 4% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Beck Mack And Oliver Limited stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Btim has invested 0.23% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tobam, France-based fund reported 60,528 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 412 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Univar Inc. by 22,957 shares to 753,907 shares, valued at $16.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 58,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.79 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Analysts await AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings on October, 31 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 4.04% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ATR’s profit will be $60.66 million for 31.87 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by AptarGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 630,103 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,837 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability holds 147,500 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 55,514 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 1.11M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 215,208 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Mariner Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 579,981 were reported by Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Company. 71,652 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc holds 12,461 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank Corp accumulated 3,533 shares or 0% of the stock. Camarda Advsr Lc invested in 11 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 16,051 shares. First Republic Investment Inc reported 0% stake. Blackrock holds 5.61M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 19,104 shares to 218,716 shares, valued at $24.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).