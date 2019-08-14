Aptargroup (ATR) Share Price Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Decreased Position by $305,174; Verint Systems (VRNT) Holder Rgm Capital Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.10 Million as Share Value Declined

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 69,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.87 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 209,288 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 2,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 159,004 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, down from 161,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 213,716 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares to 104,615 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Lc reported 633,142 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Lc has invested 0.07% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Ghp Investment Advisors Inc has 0.46% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,421 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 12,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 55,702 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 1.18 million shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 0.7% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 157,500 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 3.35% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il has 33,797 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 11,293 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Utah Retirement Sys owns 11,687 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 66,534 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 75,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Phocas Corporation holds 171,586 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 333 shares. Sphera Funds Limited reported 263,926 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 4.79M shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Comm has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 6,000 shares. 41,179 are owned by Amer Group. Fmr Lc stated it has 531 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 96,124 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 207,749 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech stated it has 23,800 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 13,135 shares.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35,250 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $65.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

